Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $530,000 Stock Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 43,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $3,192,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 103.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 7,793 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,457,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NBIX. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $147.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up from $102.00) on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $132.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.27.

In other news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 1,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.31, for a total value of $167,672.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,452 shares in the company, valued at $769,866.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 3,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total value of $335,680.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 432,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,684,095.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,770 shares of company stock valued at $6,976,894. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $101.78 on Wednesday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.14 and a fifty-two week high of $119.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 254.82 and a beta of 1.26.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.40). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $244.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Neurocrine Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was up 85.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

Featured Article: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.