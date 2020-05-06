Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $387,000 Stock Holdings in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 44.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 96,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 78,090 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Amarin were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Amarin by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 16,055,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $344,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911,233 shares in the last quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amarin during the fourth quarter worth about $18,046,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Amarin by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,605,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,305,000 after purchasing an additional 707,562 shares during the last quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. acquired a new position in Amarin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,437,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Amarin by 158.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 669,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,343,000 after purchasing an additional 410,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer upgraded Amarin from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Amarin in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered Amarin from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Aegis lifted their price target on Amarin from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRN opened at $7.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.67 and a beta of 2.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.98 and its 200-day moving average is $16.28. Amarin Co. plc has a 1 year low of $3.95 and a 1 year high of $26.12.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Amarin had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $155.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 111.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

