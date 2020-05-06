Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) by 90.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 25,491 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AA. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Alcoa in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alcoa in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Alcoa in the 4th quarter worth $17,020,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alcoa by 700.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alcoa in the 4th quarter worth $175,000.

Shares of AA stock opened at $7.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.54. Alcoa Corp has a one year low of $5.16 and a one year high of $26.00.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 8.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alcoa Corp will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Alcoa from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Alcoa from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.73.

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

