Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Cuts Position in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) by 34.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,773 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 0.12% of H&E Equipment Services worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HEES. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 315.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its position in H&E Equipment Services by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in H&E Equipment Services by 3,573.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in H&E Equipment Services by 578.0% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in H&E Equipment Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HEES. Bank of America cut shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

In other news, CEO Bradley W. Barber bought 32,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.84 per share, with a total value of $349,102.20. Also, Director John Sawyer bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,160. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HEES opened at $14.75 on Wednesday. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.12 and a 1 year high of $37.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market cap of $529.10 million, a P/E ratio of 5.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 2.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.22.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.19. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 34.12% and a net margin of 6.47%. The business had revenue of $348.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. H&E Equipment Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

About H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

