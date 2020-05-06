Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Buys Shares of 3,207 Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Prologis by 2,250.0% during the first quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Prologis from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Prologis from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Prologis from $105.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.80.

In other news, Director Jeffrey L. Skelton sold 6,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.20, for a total value of $603,170.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,887,357.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PLD opened at $87.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.11. Prologis Inc has a 12 month low of $59.82 and a 12 month high of $99.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.40 billion, a PE ratio of 33.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.11). Prologis had a net margin of 48.50% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $878.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Prologis Inc will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 70.09%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Article: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.