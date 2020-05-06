Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Buys Shares of 19,615 LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 19,615 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in LYFT by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,684,762 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $158,519,000 after purchasing an additional 171,421 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LYFT by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,053,074 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $45,303,000 after acquiring an additional 133,698 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LYFT during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. AO Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of LYFT by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. AO Asset Management LP now owns 487,200 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $20,959,000 after acquiring an additional 181,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LYFT by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,100 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 8,344 shares in the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LYFT shares. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of LYFT to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of LYFT from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Benchmark upgraded shares of LYFT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Argus started coverage on shares of LYFT in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of LYFT from $64.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. LYFT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.68.

Shares of LYFT opened at $26.68 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. LYFT Inc has a 52 week low of $14.56 and a 52 week high of $68.33.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.03. LYFT had a negative net margin of 71.96% and a negative return on equity of 167.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.49 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LYFT Inc will post -4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Ran I. Makavy sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $609,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $157,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,222 shares of company stock valued at $879,996 in the last three months.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

