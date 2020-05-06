Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter worth $112,085,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter worth $51,638,000. Pelham Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 2,225,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,170,000 after purchasing an additional 621,011 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter worth $30,763,000. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 4,254.9% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 313,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,416,000 after purchasing an additional 306,356 shares during the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PLNT shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on Planet Fitness from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Planet Fitness in a report on Sunday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.67.

In related news, CFO Dorvin D. Lively bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.50 per share, with a total value of $907,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 29,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,755,831. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, President Dorvin D. Lively bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.93 per share, with a total value of $499,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 44,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,197,269.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 92,000 shares of company stock worth $5,384,710. Corporate insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLNT opened at $57.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 40.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.23. Planet Fitness Inc has a 12 month low of $23.77 and a 12 month high of $88.77.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.19). Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 17.09%. The business had revenue of $127.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Planet Fitness Inc will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

