Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Acquires 796 Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in PTC Therapeutics were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 133.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 92,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,425,000 after purchasing an additional 52,745 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,528,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,661,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,075,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PTCT stock opened at $49.30 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 1.48. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.79 and a 1 year high of $59.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $68.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.90 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 46.42% and a negative net margin of 90.83%. PTC Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.29) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 2,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $107,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Allan Steven Jacobson sold 17,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $913,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,921.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,932 shares of company stock valued at $1,161,074. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PTCT. ValuEngine raised shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. PTC Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.25.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

