Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $2.36 Per Share

Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) – Research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Charter Communications in a note issued to investors on Sunday, May 3rd. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now expects that the company will earn $2.36 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.61. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $604.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Charter Communications’ FY2020 earnings at $11.95 EPS.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.78 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price target (up from $625.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $595.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Raymond James lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $375.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $533.91.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $513.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $459.44 and a 200 day moving average of $480.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.03. Charter Communications has a 12-month low of $345.67 and a 12-month high of $546.54.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $684,423,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,577,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,138,000 after acquiring an additional 536,162 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,251,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,457,767,000 after acquiring an additional 419,180 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 107.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 720,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,464,000 after acquiring an additional 373,083 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 6,858.2% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 351,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,655,000 after acquiring an additional 346,749 shares during the period. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 2,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.77, for a total value of $1,629,134.92. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 18,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,995,580.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John Bickham sold 4,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.01, for a total transaction of $2,524,904.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,691 shares of company stock worth $8,306,485. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

