Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Rating Increased to Outperform at Scotiabank

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) was upgraded by Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. TD Securities raised shares of Centerra Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.25 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.17.

Centerra Gold stock opened at C$12.50 on Monday. Centerra Gold has a twelve month low of C$5.52 and a twelve month high of C$13.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.62 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -39.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

