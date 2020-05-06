CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 45.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 477,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,130 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $7,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 151.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $657,000. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 72,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,986,000 after buying an additional 17,426 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 45,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 14.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 132,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,997,000 after buying an additional 16,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Cfra lowered their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

Shares of CNP opened at $16.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.96. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.58 and a fifty-two week high of $31.17.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 6.43%. CenterPoint Energy’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.80%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

