Centamin (LON:CEY) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Centamin PLC (LON:CEY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Berenberg Bank raised their price target on the stock from GBX 148 to GBX 172. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. Centamin traded as high as GBX 165.04 ($2.17) and last traded at GBX 163.27 ($2.15), with a volume of 84697 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 162.95 ($2.14).

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CEY. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Centamin from GBX 127 ($1.67) to GBX 135 ($1.78) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Centamin from GBX 135 ($1.78) to GBX 115 ($1.51) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Centamin in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Centamin to an “add” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 145 ($1.91) to GBX 170 ($2.24) in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Panmure Gordon lifted their target price on shares of Centamin from GBX 111 ($1.46) to GBX 131 ($1.72) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 146.86 ($1.93).

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion and a PE ratio of 34.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 133.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 125.97.

Centamin plc is a mineral exploration, development and mining company. The Company is engaged in the business of exploration and production of precious metals. It operates in Australia, Jersey, Egypt, Burkina Faso and Cote d’Ivoire. Its principal asset, the Sukari Gold Mine (SGM), is located in the Eastern Desert, approximately 900 kilometers from Cairo and 25 kilometers from the Red Sea.

