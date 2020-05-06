CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) Shares Purchased by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,830 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in CDK Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,468,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in CDK Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in shares of CDK Global by 277.8% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 646 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CDK Global by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDK Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 84.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CDK Global alerts:

NASDAQ CDK opened at $39.29 on Wednesday. CDK Global Inc has a 1-year low of $29.12 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.38, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.59.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 63.55% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $516.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. CDK Global’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CDK Global Inc will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CDK shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on CDK Global from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine raised CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on CDK Global from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on CDK Global from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.80.

In other CDK Global news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total transaction of $52,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 39,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,078,559.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK).

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.