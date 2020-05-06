CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Price Target Cut to C$57.00

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$58.00 to C$57.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 25.16% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CCL.B. Raymond James dropped their price objective on CCL Industries from C$57.50 to C$56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on CCL Industries from C$69.00 to C$61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Laurentian set a C$67.00 price target on CCL Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. CIBC dropped their price target on CCL Industries from C$53.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on CCL Industries from C$65.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$58.38.

TSE CCL.B opened at C$45.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$40.99 and a 200-day moving average price of C$51.21. CCL Industries has a twelve month low of C$34.57 and a twelve month high of C$68.49.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

