cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “cbdMD Inc. owns and operates the consumer hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD) brand, cbdMD. The company’s current product categories include CBD tinctures, CBD gummies, CBD topicals, CBD bath bombs, CBD oils and CBD pet products. cbdMD Inc., formerly known as Level Brands Inc., is based in Charlotte, United States. “

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of cbdMD from $1.20 to $3.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th.

NYSEAMERICAN YCBD opened at $0.93 on Monday. cbdMD has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $7.24.

cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.60. The business had revenue of $10.41 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in cbdMD by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,460,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 530,758 shares during the period. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in cbdMD by 99.7% during the 1st quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 300,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in cbdMD during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $651,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in cbdMD by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 13,207 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in cbdMD during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

cbdMD Company Profile

cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannibidiol (CBD) products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Products, Licensing, and Entertainment. The Products segment produces and markets CBD tinctures, capsules, gummies, bath bombs, vape oils, topical creams, and animal treats and oils under the cdbMD brand.

