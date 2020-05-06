Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,923 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Cavco Industries worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 282,315 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,230,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Cavco Industries by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 234,566 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Cavco Industries by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 167,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,628,000 after purchasing an additional 42,000 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Cavco Industries by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 157,897 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,850,000 after purchasing an additional 6,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cavco Industries by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,962,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

CVCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Cavco Industries from $215.00 to $142.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised Cavco Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut Cavco Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd.

NASDAQ CVCO opened at $151.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.55. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.58 and a 1 year high of $236.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.10.

About Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco Homes, Fleetwood Homes, Palm Harbor Homes, Fairmont Homes, Friendship Homes, Chariot Eagle, and Lexington Home brands.

