Carlson Capital Management Decreases Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Carlson Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,914 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 0.8% of Carlson Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $3,783,310,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 29,161.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $57,543,000 after buying an additional 16,838,124 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,532,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,505,440,000 after buying an additional 1,610,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,039,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,122,844,000 after buying an additional 1,183,091 shares during the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of AAPL opened at $297.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $264.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.73. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.27 and a 52-week high of $327.85. The firm has a market cap of $1,270.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AAPL. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $298.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $235.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.33.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,261 shares of company stock worth $23,377,586. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Further Reading: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.