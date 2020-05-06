CARLSBERG AS/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

CARLSBERG AS/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carlsberg A/S is a brewing company and has operations in Northern & Western Europe, Eastern Europe and Asia. Its beer portfolio includes more than 500 brands. The company offers its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Baltika, and Kronenbourg 1664 names and local brands such as Ringnes in Norway, Feldschlösschen in Switzerland, Lav in Serbia, and Wusu in western China. Carlsberg A/S is based in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

CABGY has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded CARLSBERG AS/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CARLSBERG AS/S in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of CARLSBERG AS/S in a report on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CARLSBERG AS/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CARLSBERG AS/S in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

OTCMKTS:CABGY opened at $23.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 0.83. CARLSBERG AS/S has a one year low of $18.49 and a one year high of $31.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.54.

About CARLSBERG AS/S

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company provides craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beers; and soft drinks. It offers its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Baltika, Tuborg, birell, Ringnes, and other local brand names.

