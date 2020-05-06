Carindale Property Trust (ASX:CDP) Trading Up 0.7%

Carindale Property Trust (ASX:CDP)’s stock price was up 0.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as A$3.18 ($2.26) and last traded at A$3.07 ($2.18), approximately 76,024 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$3.05 ($2.16).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.40, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of A$3.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$5.35. The stock has a market cap of $214.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48.

Carindale Property Trust Company Profile (ASX:CDP)

Carindale Property Trust (ASX Code: CDP) was listed on the Australian Stock Exchange in 1996.The Trust's sole investment is a 50% interest in Westfield Carindale, one of Brisbane's largest regional shopping centre at approximately 136,609 square metres. Westfield Carindale currently generates annual sales of $896.5 million through its two department stores, two discount department stores, three supermarkets and more than 400 specialty retailers.The Trust is managed by Scentre Management Limited, a member of the Scentre Group.

