Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance Decreases Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance decreased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,612 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,481 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 2.1% of Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Citizens Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 5.1% in the first quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 6,053 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 8.0% in the first quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 4,066 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 5.7% in the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,312 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 4.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 393,641 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $62,081,000 after buying an additional 15,217 shares during the period. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at about $485,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $180.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $162.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.63. The company has a market cap of $1,356.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.95. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $119.01 and a twelve month high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 42.95%.

In other news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Griffin Securities increased their target price on Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays increased their target price on Microsoft from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura Securities increased their target price on Microsoft from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.19.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

