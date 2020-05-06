Cardinal Energy (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) Shares Down 2.6%

Cardinal Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CRLFF)’s stock price traded down 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.37 and last traded at $0.38, 16,096 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 34% from the average session volume of 24,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Cardinal Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Cardinal Energy from $3.25 to $0.60 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.35.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada. It holds interests in the Midale, Wainwright, Mitsue, Bantry, and Grande Prairie properties. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

