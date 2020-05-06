Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 37.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,006 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 826 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.4% of Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Drexel Morgan & Co. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 751 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 20,187 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,302,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $554,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 87.0% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,997 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,504.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total transaction of $809,666.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,235,262.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,545 shares of company stock valued at $20,495,546 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Rowe raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,800.00 to $2,760.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,325.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,547.27.

AMZN stock opened at $2,317.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,155.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,108.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,924.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $2,475.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 23.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

