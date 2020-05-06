Cannara Biotech (CNSX:LOVE) Shares Up 4.5%

Cannara Biotech (CNSX:LOVE) shares shot up 4.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12, 203,925 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.13.

Cannara Biotech Company Profile (CNSX:LOVE)

Cannara Biotech Inc is a vertically integrated cannabis company building the largest indoor cannabis cultivation facility in Quebec, a modern and secure 625,000 square foot facility. Leveraging Quebec’s low electricity costs, Cannara will produce high-grade indoor cannabis, specializing in derivative products and brands.

