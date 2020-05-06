Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Price Target Cut to C$35.00

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 3.49% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. TD Securities upgraded Canadian Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$38.29.
Shares of TSE:CU opened at C$33.82 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$32.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$38.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.40. Canadian Utilities has a 12-month low of C$25.25 and a 12-month high of C$42.97. The firm has a market cap of $9.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44.
About Canadian Utilities
Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, pipelines and liquids, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electricity segment provides electricity generation, transmission, distribution; and related infrastructure solutions in Alberta, Ontario, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, in Canada, as well as in Australia and Mexico.
