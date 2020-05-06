Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Price Target Cut to C$35.00

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 3.49% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. TD Securities upgraded Canadian Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$38.29.

Shares of TSE:CU opened at C$33.82 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$32.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$38.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.40. Canadian Utilities has a 12-month low of C$25.25 and a 12-month high of C$42.97. The firm has a market cap of $9.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$929.00 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canadian Utilities will post 2.1300001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, pipelines and liquids, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electricity segment provides electricity generation, transmission, distribution; and related infrastructure solutions in Alberta, Ontario, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, in Canada, as well as in Australia and Mexico.

