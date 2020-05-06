Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Price Target Cut to $35.00

Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) had its price target decreased by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 46.26% from the stock’s current price.

CDUAF has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities raised shares of Canadian Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Canadian Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd.

Shares of Canadian Utilities stock opened at $23.93 on Monday. Canadian Utilities has a 12-month low of $18.48 and a 12-month high of $32.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.28.

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, pipelines and liquids, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electricity segment provides electricity generation, transmission, distribution; and related infrastructure solutions in Alberta, Ontario, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, in Canada, as well as in Australia and Mexico.

