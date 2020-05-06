Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Price Target Cut to C$56.50 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) had its target price cut by analysts at Scotiabank from C$60.00 to C$56.50 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.49% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CAR.UN. CIBC reduced their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$60.00 to C$54.50 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James cut their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$60.00 to C$55.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$56.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$65.00 to C$58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$61.00 to C$54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$57.94.

Shares of CAR.UN stock opened at C$48.50 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$45.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$52.83. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a one year low of C$36.40 and a one year high of C$61.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion and a PE ratio of 6.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.24, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

