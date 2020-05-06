Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Purchases 14,543 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,543 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 5.3% of Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $30,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in Apple by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 22,906 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,727,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Apple by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 7,361 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,161,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC increased its position in Apple by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 27,720 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,140,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank increased its position in Apple by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 108,403 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,833,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Apple by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,546 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,562,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,261 shares of company stock valued at $23,377,586 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $297.56 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.27 and a 1-year high of $327.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,270.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $279.73.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.90%.

AAPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price (up from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target (up from $235.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group set a $325.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Nomura Instinet raised their price target on Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Apple from $360.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.33.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

