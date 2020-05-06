Cameco (TSE:CCO) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Cameco Corp (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from C$12.00 to C$16.00. The stock traded as high as C$14.97 and last traded at C$14.92, with a volume of 155569 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.42.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Cameco from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Monday. TD Securities upgraded shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$14.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday. Eight Capital raised their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion and a PE ratio of 82.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$12.00 and its 200 day moving average is C$11.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.21, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 6.51.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.21. The business had revenue of C$874.00 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cameco Corp will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cameco (TSE:CCO)

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

