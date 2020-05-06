Cameco (TSE:CCO) PT Raised to C$16.50 at Scotiabank

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.14% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CCO. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$10.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Eight Capital boosted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$13.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Cameco from C$15.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

TSE CCO opened at C$15.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.21, a current ratio of 6.51 and a quick ratio of 5.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.86. Cameco has a 12 month low of C$7.69 and a 12 month high of C$15.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 82.35.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.21. The firm had revenue of C$874.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cameco will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

