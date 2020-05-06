Cameco Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 54,711 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 600% compared to the typical daily volume of 7,815 call options.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CCJ shares. Scotiabank raised shares of Cameco to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. CIBC raised shares of Cameco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. TD Securities raised shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Cameco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Cameco stock opened at $10.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cameco has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $11.26. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 78.29 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.84.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. Cameco had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $346.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCJ. FMR LLC increased its stake in Cameco by 45,417.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 98,101 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Cameco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $446,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cameco by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 25,793 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Cameco by 130.5% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 18,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 10,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cameco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 59.79% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

