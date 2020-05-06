Calton & Associates Inc. Sells 1,452 Shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG)

Calton & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG) by 6.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,452 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,092,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 41,016.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 121,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 120,999 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the fourth quarter worth $548,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the first quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the fourth quarter worth $213,000.

Shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF stock opened at $7.23 on Wednesday. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a twelve month low of $3.73 and a twelve month high of $16.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.39 and its 200 day moving average is $8.97.

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

