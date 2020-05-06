Calton & Associates Inc. Reduces Holdings in VirnetX Holding Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:VHC)

Calton & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of VirnetX Holding Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:VHC) by 34.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in VirnetX were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VHC. State Street Corp lifted its position in VirnetX by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,236,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,679,000 after acquiring an additional 124,236 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in VirnetX by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 809,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 39,390 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in VirnetX during the 1st quarter valued at about $187,000. Hudson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in VirnetX during the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in VirnetX by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 88,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 27,654 shares during the period.

Get VirnetX alerts:

Shares of VirnetX stock opened at $5.55 on Wednesday. VirnetX Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $8.47.

VirnetX Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary VirnetX, Inc, operates as an Internet security software and technology company primarily in the United States. The company develops software and technology solutions, including secure domain name registry and GABRIEL Connection Technology that are designed to secure communications over the Internet, as well as enable organizations and individuals to establish communities of secure, registered users, and transmit information between various devices, networks, and operating systems.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for VirnetX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VirnetX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.