Calton & Associates Inc. Invests $44,000 in Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG)

Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 57,118 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 99.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,962 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 15,943 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,050,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 16,621.3% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 25,918 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 25,763 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on CPG shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered Crescent Point Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Crescent Point Energy from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Raymond James lowered Crescent Point Energy to a “sell” rating and set a $1.25 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Tudor Pickering lowered Crescent Point Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Crescent Point Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.29.

NYSE CPG opened at $1.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.95. Crescent Point Energy Corp has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $4.84. The company has a market capitalization of $698.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Crescent Point Energy had a positive return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 31.23%. The firm had revenue of $552.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.04 million. Equities analysts predict that Crescent Point Energy Corp will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

