Calton & Associates Inc. Invests $33,000 in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 10,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRO. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 66,454,798 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $902,456,000 after purchasing an additional 10,168,092 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth about $116,241,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 312.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,369,090 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $86,492,000 after acquiring an additional 4,825,261 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,553,862 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $591,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 30,899,511 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $419,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778,361 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Lee M. Tillman purchased 56,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.58 per share, with a total value of $202,628.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,108,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,968,895.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick Wagner purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.31 per share, for a total transaction of $49,650.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 223,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,169.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 99,100 shares of company stock worth $362,278 in the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MRO shares. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James cut shares of Marathon Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Marathon Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.05.

NYSE:MRO opened at $5.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.70. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $16.02.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). Marathon Oil had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Marathon Oil’s revenue was down 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

