Calton & Associates Inc. Grows Stock Position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOLD. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 314.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 93,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 70,868 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,255,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,965,000 after acquiring an additional 78,720 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 92.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,154,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,176 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,389,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,532,000 after acquiring an additional 389,344 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $240,000.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Chardan Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $12.50 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.79.

FOLD opened at $12.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 1.30. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $14.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.75.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $55.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.01 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 195.56% and a negative return on equity of 60.83%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 17,503 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $198,308.99. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 372,858 shares in the company, valued at $4,224,481.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 9,755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total value of $88,770.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 918,836 shares in the company, valued at $8,361,407.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,771 shares of company stock worth $1,161,184 over the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amicus Therapeutics Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.