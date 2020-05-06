Calton & Associates Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Calton & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,578 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,563 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JOYN Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 5,725 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 682,586 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $65,938,000 after purchasing an additional 26,161 shares during the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 10,699 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 8,260 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,449 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.71.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $101.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.80. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $153.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

