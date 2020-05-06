Calton & Associates Inc. Buys Shares of 10,351 Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,351 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,243 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Menlo Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the first quarter valued at about $131,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Mathew Pendo purchased 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.55 per share, with a total value of $29,575.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,507. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Craig A. Jacobson purchased 25,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.92 per share, with a total value of $100,763.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 96,305 shares in the company, valued at $377,515.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 46,205 shares of company stock valued at $197,539. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. National Securities assumed coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.75 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.56.

NASDAQ OCSL opened at $4.12 on Wednesday. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp has a twelve month low of $2.33 and a twelve month high of $5.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $573.71 million, a PE ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.85.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $30.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.68 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 79.98%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

