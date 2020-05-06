CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $11.00 price target on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential upside of 69.49% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CAMP. ValuEngine lowered shares of CalAmp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of CalAmp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of CalAmp from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.18.

CalAmp stock opened at $6.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.97 million, a PE ratio of -17.54 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.85. CalAmp has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $14.08.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CalAmp by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 16,741 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its stake in CalAmp by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 55,249 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in CalAmp by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,424 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in CalAmp during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in CalAmp by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,884 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

About CalAmp

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

