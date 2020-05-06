Calamos Wealth Management LLC Acquires 902 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,027 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 3.0% of Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $19,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Drexel Morgan & Co. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 751 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 20,187 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,302,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $554,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,997 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.68% of the company’s stock.
AMZN opened at $2,317.80 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $2,475.00. The stock has a market cap of $1,155.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,108.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,924.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,625.00 target price (up from $2,550.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Amazon.com from $2,800.00 to $2,760.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,547.27.
In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total value of $7,471,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $21,500,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 3,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,141.79, for a total transaction of $7,652,615.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,500,939.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,545 shares of company stock worth $20,495,546 over the last quarter. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.
