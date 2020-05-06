Calamos Wealth Management LLC Acquires 902 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,027 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 3.0% of Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $19,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Drexel Morgan & Co. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 751 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 20,187 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,302,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $554,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,997 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $2,317.80 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $2,475.00. The stock has a market cap of $1,155.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,108.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,924.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 23.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,625.00 target price (up from $2,550.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Amazon.com from $2,800.00 to $2,760.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,547.27.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total value of $7,471,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $21,500,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 3,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,141.79, for a total transaction of $7,652,615.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,500,939.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,545 shares of company stock worth $20,495,546 over the last quarter. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

