CAE (TSE:CAE) Rating Lowered to Hold at TD Securities

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$23.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 5.99% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CAE. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of CAE from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of CAE from C$26.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. CIBC raised shares of CAE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$43.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. National Bank Financial raised shares of CAE from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$37.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of CAE from C$43.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$26.63.

TSE CAE opened at C$21.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.30. CAE has a 52-week low of C$14.26 and a 52-week high of C$42.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$19.42 and a 200 day moving average price of C$31.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.69.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$923.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$960.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that CAE will post 0.8100001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

