Brokers Set Expectations for Virtus Investment Partners Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Virtus Investment Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS) – Analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Virtus Investment Partners in a report issued on Sunday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now anticipates that the closed-end fund will post earnings of $3.21 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.32. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $103.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub raised Virtus Investment Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Virtus Investment Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.20.

Virtus Investment Partners stock opened at $88.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.36. The company has a market capitalization of $721.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.57. Virtus Investment Partners has a fifty-two week low of $55.37 and a fifty-two week high of $141.79.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The closed-end fund reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $127.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.39 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 12.06%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.11%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 61.1% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 83,618 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $6,365,000 after acquiring an additional 31,708 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 52.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,211,188 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $92,183,000 after acquiring an additional 98,343 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 16.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,099 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Virtus Investment Partners in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

