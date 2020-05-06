Brokerages Expect Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) to Post $0.44 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) will report earnings per share of $0.44 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Landec’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.49. Landec posted earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4,300%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Landec will report full-year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.16. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Landec.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. Landec had a negative net margin of 3.97% and a negative return on equity of 1.84%. The company had revenue of $152.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.15 million.

LNDC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Landec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Landec in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Landec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Roth Capital raised shares of Landec from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Landec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNDC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Landec by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Landec by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 581,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,325,000 after acquiring an additional 6,889 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Landec by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,865,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,408,000 after acquiring an additional 665,387 shares during the period. Signia Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Landec by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC now owns 481,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,445,000 after acquiring an additional 35,807 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Landec in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LNDC opened at $10.68 on Friday. Landec has a 12-month low of $7.53 and a 12-month high of $12.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.42 million, a PE ratio of -13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.55.

Landec

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through two segments, Packaged Fresh Vegetables and Biomaterials. The Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment markets and packs specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables utilizing the BreatheWay specialty packaging technology for the retail grocery, club store, and food service industries under the Eat Smart and GreenLine brands, as well as private label brands; and sells BreatheWay packaging technology to partners for fruit and vegetable products.

