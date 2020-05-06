Brokerages Expect Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) Will Post Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Brokerages expect Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) to announce $0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bridge Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.77. Bridge Bancorp posted earnings of $0.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bridge Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $3.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bridge Bancorp.

Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $41.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.63 million. Bridge Bancorp had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 9.83%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BDGE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Bridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Bridge Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bridge Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $35.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BDGE opened at $19.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Bridge Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.17 and a 52 week high of $34.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 17th. Bridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.07%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 185,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Bridge Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the period. 58.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bridge Bancorp

Bridge Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the BNB Bank that provide commercial and consumer banking products and services to small businesses, and municipal and consumer relationships. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits. The company offers commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage, residential mortgage, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer, home equity, and construction and land loans; and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities.

