Brokerages Expect Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $381.77 Million

Analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) will announce sales of $381.77 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Ares Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $329.31 million and the highest is $399.74 million. Ares Capital posted sales of $373.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ares Capital will report full-year sales of $1.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ares Capital.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The investment management company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 51.90%. The company had revenue of $369.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ARCC shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $20.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.45.

NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $12.70 on Wednesday. Ares Capital has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $19.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.60%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.66%.

In other news, Director Steven B. Mckeever acquired 3,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.57 per share, for a total transaction of $49,173.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the first quarter worth about $786,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 6.1% during the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 699,644 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,542,000 after purchasing an additional 40,491 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 211.6% during the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 37,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 25,281 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 8.5% during the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 924,694 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,968,000 after purchasing an additional 72,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 19.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 185,446 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 30,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

