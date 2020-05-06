Brokerages Anticipate Microbot Medical Inc (NASDAQ:MBOT) to Post -$0.26 EPS

Equities analysts expect Microbot Medical Inc (NASDAQ:MBOT) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.26) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Microbot Medical’s earnings. Microbot Medical posted earnings per share of ($0.48) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 45.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Microbot Medical will report full-year earnings of ($1.00) per share for the current year. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Microbot Medical.

Several research firms have recently commented on MBOT. ValuEngine raised Microbot Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Microbot Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Microbot Medical in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

NASDAQ:MBOT opened at $7.28 on Friday. Microbot Medical has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $20.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.45 and a current ratio of 7.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microbot Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $4,073,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Microbot Medical by 420.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Microbot Medical by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 212,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 29,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microbot Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $606,000. Institutional investors own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

About Microbot Medical

Microbot Medical Inc, a pre-clinical medical device company, researches, designs, and develops micro-robotics assisted medical technologies targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company, through its ViRob and TipCAT micro-robotic technologies, is developing two product candidates, including the Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and normal pressure hydrocephalus; and a self-propelling, semi-disposable endoscope, which is used in colonoscopy procedures.

