Brinker Capital Inc. Sells 6,416 Shares of Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Brinker Capital Inc. reduced its position in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,416 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Zynga were worth $947,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZNGA. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Zynga by 2.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,825,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,822,000 after acquiring an additional 272,372 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Zynga during the third quarter worth $216,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Zynga by 130.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 265,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 150,147 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Zynga by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 8,723,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in Zynga during the fourth quarter worth $16,294,000. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zynga alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNGA opened at $7.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 190.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.29. Zynga Inc has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $7.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.55.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $433.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.60 million. Zynga had a negative return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 3.17%. Analysts anticipate that Zynga Inc will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Phuong Y. Phillips sold 5,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $36,932.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 221,519 shares in the company, valued at $1,550,633. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 804,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,827,144. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 591,704 shares of company stock valued at $3,778,890 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ZNGA shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Zynga from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Zynga in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.75 price objective on shares of Zynga in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Zynga in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.85.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.