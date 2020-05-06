Brinker Capital Inc. Sells 523 Shares of Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG)

Brinker Capital Inc. lowered its position in Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 523 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Hanover Insurance Group were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THG. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group in the third quarter worth $264,000. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 4,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth $11,344,000. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,648,000 after purchasing an additional 26,355 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 9,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.86, for a total value of $1,355,967.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,972,576.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.96, for a total transaction of $91,098.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,253.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,295 shares of company stock valued at $2,812,707. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

THG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Hanover Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Hanover Insurance Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Hanover Insurance Group from $130.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.25.

Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $94.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.73 and a 200-day moving average of $123.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.89. Hanover Insurance Group Inc has a 1-year low of $75.11 and a 1-year high of $144.71.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 11.56%. Hanover Insurance Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Hanover Insurance Group Inc will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

