Brinker Capital Inc. Sells 26,337 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Brinker Capital Inc. lessened its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 23.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,337 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 81.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. KeyCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.59.

KeyCorp stock opened at $10.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $20.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.75.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 10.43%. KeyCorp’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other KeyCorp news, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis acquired 4,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.10 per share, for a total transaction of $49,783.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 19,911 shares in the company, valued at $221,012.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher M. Gorman acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.36 per share, for a total transaction of $1,036,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

