Brinker Capital Inc. Sells 1,696 Shares of New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT)

Brinker Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,696 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in New York Times were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in New York Times in the 1st quarter valued at $674,000. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of New York Times by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 122,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,760,000 after buying an additional 24,120 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of New York Times by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of New York Times by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after buying an additional 12,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of New York Times during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYT stock opened at $33.36 on Wednesday. New York Times Co has a 1-year low of $26.13 and a 1-year high of $40.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.98 and its 200 day moving average is $32.77. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.21 and a beta of 0.86.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.14. New York Times had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $508.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that New York Times Co will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 7th. This is a boost from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.09%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NYT. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of New York Times in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Cfra increased their price target on New York Times from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine downgraded New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on New York Times from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. The company offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

