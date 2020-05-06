Brinker Capital Inc. Sells 1,091 Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Brinker Capital Inc. reduced its position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,068 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Kirby were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in shares of Kirby in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Kirby in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Kirby in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Kirby by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,383 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Kirby by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,529 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

KEX stock opened at $47.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.44. Kirby Co. has a one year low of $32.76 and a one year high of $92.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Kirby had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $643.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Scott P. Miller sold 564 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $42,181.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Monte J. Miller sold 6,000 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $416,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,189 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,722.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kirby from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Kirby from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $85.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

